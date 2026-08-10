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Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 vs Odysse Electric Hawk

In 2026 Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26 Price starts at Rs. 89,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT 1000HS 26 up to 66 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
JMT 1000HS 26 vs Hawk Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000hs 26 Hawk
BrandJitendraOdysse Electric
Price₹ 89,000₹ 73,999
Range66 km/charge70-170 km/charge
Battery Capacity-28 Ah
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.-

Filters
JMT 1000HS 26
Jitendra JMT 1000HS 26
STD
₹89,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hawk
Odysse Electric Hawk
Hawk STD
₹73,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
175 mm200 mm
Length
1880 mm1900 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm1380 mm
Kerb Weight
85 kg-
Height
1100 mm1130 mm
Width
680 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
66 km
Max Speed
52 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
1 kW1800 W
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Seat Type
Split-
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Central Remote Locking, 3 Speed mode, Find my scooter, Huge Legroom, Kill SwitchAnti Theft Lock, Music System
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
2 kWh28 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionMaintenance Free
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
92,91073,999
Ex-Showroom Price
89,00073,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,9100
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9961,590

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