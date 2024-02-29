Saved Articles

Jitendra JMT 1000 3K vs Yamaha R15 V4

In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

JMT 1000 3K vs R15 V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000 3k R15 v4
BrandJitendraYamaha
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.82 Lakhs
Range126 km/charge-
Mileage-55.20 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.-
JMT 1000 3K
Jitendra JMT 1000 3K
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
R15 V4
Yamaha R15 V4
Metallic Red
₹1.82 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,4142,07,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,8741,81,700
RTO
014,536
Insurance
4,54011,745
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8464,470

