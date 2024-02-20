In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 6 colours. JMT 1000 3K has a range of up to 126 km/charge. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl. JMT 1000 3K vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000 3k Fzs-fi v3 Brand Jitendra Yamaha Price ₹ 1.28 Lakhs ₹ 1.22 Lakhs Range 126 km/charge - Mileage - 49.31 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 149 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-4.5 Hrs. -