Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesJMT 1000 3K vs SXL 150

Jitendra JMT 1000 3K vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

JMT 1000 3K vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000 3k Sxl 150
BrandJitendraVespa
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Range126 km/charge-
Mileage-45 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-149.5 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.-
...Read More

Filters
JMT 1000 3K
Jitendra JMT 1000 3K
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SXL 150
Vespa SXL 150
FL ABS BS6
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,4141,68,394
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,8741,48,779
RTO
011,902
Insurance
4,5407,713
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8463,619

Trending bikes

  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    BMW will offer M 1000 R in two colour options - Light White non-metallic and Blackstorm metallic.
    BMW M 1000 R launched at 33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR
    5 Oct 2023
    File photo: A charging handle recharges a Volkswagen ID.4 electric vehicle (EV) parked at an EV charging station inside a parking garage owned by the City of Baltimore in Maryland.
    Not every EV in US qualifies for discounts now as new tax credit rule kick in
    2 Jan 2024
    The TVS HLX 150F comes with a host of upgrades for international markets as the 150 cc commuter crosses the 3.5 million sales mark
    TVS HLX 150F launched internationally as HLX range sales cross 3.5 million mark
    26 Feb 2024
    BMW M 1000 XR uses the same engine as the S 1000 RR but it has been modified.
    BMW M 1000 XR unveiled as a sporty long-distance tourer with 200 bhp
    27 Oct 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck will come with a range of 370 kms on single charge.
    Watch: Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck unveiled
    20 May 2021
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    View all
     