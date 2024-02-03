In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or TVS Apache RTR 200 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Apache RTR 200 4V engine makes power & torque 20.82 PS PS & 17.25 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Apache RTR 200 4V in 3 colours. JMT 1000 3K has a range of up to 126 km/charge. The Apache RTR 200 4V mileage is around 37 kmpl. JMT 1000 3K vs Apache RTR 200 4V Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000 3k Apache rtr 200 4v Brand Jitendra TVS Price ₹ 1.28 Lakhs ₹ 1.26 Lakhs Range 126 km/charge - Mileage - 37 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 197.75 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time 4-4.5 Hrs. -