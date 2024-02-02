In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or TVS Apache RTR 160 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 4V engine makes power & torque 19.2 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively.
TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 4V in 3 colours.
JMT 1000 3K has a range of up to 126 km/charge.
The Apache RTR 160 4V mileage is around 45 to 47.61 kmpl.
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt 1000 3k
|Apache rtr 160 4v
|Brand
|Jitendra
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.28 Lakhs
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|126 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|45 to 47.61 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|159.7 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|4-4.5 Hrs.
|-