Jitendra JMT 1000 3K vs Trinity Motors Friend

In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT 1000 3K up to 126 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
JMT 1000 3K vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000 3k Friend
BrandJitendraTrinity Motors
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range126 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

JMT 1000 3K
Jitendra JMT 1000 3K
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1 kW1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Length
1880 mm-
Ground Clearance
175 mm-
Wheelbase
1412 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Kerb Weight
98 kg-
Width
680 mm-
Chassis
Tubular-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Central Remote Locking, 3 Speed mode, Find my scooter, Huge Legroom, Kill Switch-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,4141,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,8741,03,999
RTO
00
Insurance
4,5404,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8462,328

