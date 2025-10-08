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Jitendra JMT 1000 3K vs Suzuki Gixxer

In 2026 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or Suzuki Gixxer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gixxer engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer in 5 colours. JMT 1000 3K has a range of up to 126 km/charge. The Gixxer mileage is around 38 kmpl.
JMT 1000 3K vs Gixxer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000 3k Gixxer
BrandJitendraSuzuki
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Range126 km/charge-
Mileage-38 kmpl
Battery Capacity3.12 kWh-
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.-

Filters
JMT 1000 3K
Jitendra JMT 1000 3K
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Gixxer
Suzuki Gixxer
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Left View
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Specification
Length
1880 mm2020 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm1335 mm
Height
1100 mm1035 mm
Kerb Weight
98 kg141 kg
Width
680 mm800 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10Front :-100/80-17, Rear :-140/60-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
126 km-
Max Speed
52 kmph115 kmph
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular-
Rear Suspension
TelescopicSwing Arm
Front Suspension
HydraulicTelescopic
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Gradeability
7 Degree-
Additional Features
Central Remote Locking, 3 Speed mode, Find my scooter, Huge Legroom, Kill SwitchSuzuki Ride Connect
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km-
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,4141,52,375
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,8741,26,421
RTO
012,913
Insurance
4,54013,041
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8463,275

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