HT Auto
Cars & BikesCompare BikesJMT 1000 3K vs Okhi90

Jitendra JMT 1000 3K vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT 1000 3K up to 126 km/charge and the Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
JMT 1000 3K vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jmt 1000 3k Okhi90
BrandJitendraOkinawa
Price₹ 1.28 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range126 km/charge160 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time4-4.5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.

Filters
JMT 1000 3K
Jitendra JMT 1000 3K
STD
₹1.28 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
1 kW3.8 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Length
1880 mm2220 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm175 mm
Wheelbase
1412 mm1520 mm
Height
1100 mm1160 mm
Kerb Weight
98 kg-
Width
680 mm710 mm
Chassis
Tubular-
Rear Suspension
Telescopic-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-4.5 Hrs.5-6 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Gradeability
7 Degree12 Degree
Additional Features
Central Remote Locking, 3 Speed mode, Find my scooter, Huge Legroom, Kill SwitchE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km3 Years
Battery Capacity
3.12 kWh3.6 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,4141,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,8741,86,006
RTO
00
Insurance
4,5406,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8464,139

Trending bikes

  • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    • Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    ₹1.85 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest Car & Bike News

    The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR gets cosmetic tweaks and an updated engine over the older model, as it takes on the Ducati Multistrada V4
    2024 BMW S 1000 XR launched in India; priced at 22.50 lakh
    21 May 2024
    The BMW M 1000 XR is powered by a 999 cc inline-four engine, delivering 201 bhp at 12,750 rpm and 113 Nm at 11,000rpm.
    BMW Motorrad M 1000 XR debuts in India in M Competition form at 45 lakh
    14 May 2024
    The new BMW M 1000 XR brings the capabilities of an adventure tourer with superbike-like performance. Here is all you need to know about the new offering.
    ADV with superbike performance? All you need to know about BMW M 1000 XR
    16 May 2024
    The new Tata Ace EV 1000 packs a 27 kW (36.2 bhp) electric motor with a payload of one tonne and a range of 161 km on a single charge
    Tata Ace EV 1000 electric cargo vehicle launched, promises a range of 161 km
    11 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    Useful Car Accessories for your Safety | All Things Auto
    14 Jun 2023
    2021 M 1000 R is the first BMW motorcycle to receive the M treatment.
    2021 BMW M 1000 R motorcycle launched at 42 lakh
    25 Mar 2021
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Okinawa Praise Pro electric scooters compared.
    Ather 450X vs Ola S1 Pro vs Okinawa Praise Pro: Range, charging, specs compared
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     