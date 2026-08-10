In 2026 Jitendra JMT 1000 3K or Odysse Electric Evoqis choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JMT 1000 3K Price starts at Rs. 1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Evoqis Price starts at Rs. 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of JMT 1000 3K up to 126 km/charge and the Evoqis has a range of up to 90-140 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Evoqis in 2 colours.
JMT 1000 3K vs Evoqis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jmt 1000 3k
|Evoqis
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 1.28 Lakhs
|₹ 1.18 Lakhs
|Range
|126 km/charge
|90-140 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|3.12 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4-4.5 Hrs.
|6 Hours