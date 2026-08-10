In 2026 Jitendra JET 320 or Vespa Notte125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa Notte125 Price starts at Rs. 0.93 Lakhs (last recorded price). On the other hand, Notte125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Vespa offers the Notte125 in 1 colour. JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Notte125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
JET 320 vs Notte125 Comparison