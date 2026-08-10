In 2026 Jitendra JET 320 or Vespa LX 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa LX 125 Price starts at Rs. 93,470 (last recorded price). On the other hand, LX 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.60 Nm respectively. Vespa offers the LX 125 in 1 colour. JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The LX 125 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
JET 320 vs LX 125 Comparison