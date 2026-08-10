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Jitendra JET 320 vs Ujaas Energy eGo T3

In 2026 Jitendra JET 320 or Ujaas Energy eGo T3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price) whereas the Ujaas Energy eGo T3 Price starts at Rs. 59,724 (ex-showroom price). The range of JET 320 up to 60-70 km/charge and the eGo T3 has a range of up to 75-100 km/charge. Ujaas Energy offers the eGo T3 in 4 colours.
JET 320 vs eGo T3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jet 320 Ego t3
BrandJitendraUjaas Energy
Price₹ 73,480₹ 59,724
Range60-70 km/charge75-100 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.24 kWh72 V
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.-

Filters
JET 320
Jitendra JET 320
48V
₹73,480*
*Last Recorded Price
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eGo T3
Ujaas Energy eGo T3
eGo T3 LA 72V
₹56,880*
*Ex-showroom price
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Jitendra JET 320 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Length
1740 mm
Wheelbase
1295 mm
Height
1130 mm
Kerb Weight
67 kg
Width
710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10Front :-3.10-10,Rear :-3.10-10
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
50-55 km
Max Speed
25 km/Hr
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP 65-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
3-4 Degree-
Additional Features
Find my ScooterWheel Locking Mechanism, Find my Scooter
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.24 kWh72 V, 32 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,13859,724
Ex-Showroom Price
73,48059,724
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6580
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6571,283

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