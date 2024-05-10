HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesJET 320 vs Sport

Jitendra JET 320 vs TVS Sport

In 2024 Jitendra JET 320 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
JET 320 vs Sport Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jet 320 Sport
BrandJitendraTVS
Price₹ 73,480₹ 59,431
Range60-70 km/charge-
Mileage-70.0 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109.7 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.-

Filters
JET 320
Jitendra JET 320
48V
₹73,480*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Sport
TVS Sport
Self Start (ES)-Alloy Wheels
₹59,431*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP 65-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.0-17
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
180 mm175 mm
Length
1740 mm1950 mm
Wheelbase
1295 mm1236 mm
Height
1130 mm1080 mm
Kerb Weight
67 kg112 kg
Width
710 mm705 mm
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
3-4 Degree-
Additional Features
Find my ScooterETFi (Eco Thrust Fuel Injection Technology)
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.24 kWh4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,13868,806
Ex-Showroom Price
73,48059,431
RTO
03,565
Insurance
3,6585,810
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6571,478

Sport Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Star City Plusnull | Petrol | Manual63,338 - 72,515**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs Star City Plus
Hindustan Times
TVS Sportnull | Petrol | Manual59,431 - 70,773**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Hero HF Deluxenull | Petrol | Manual59,998 - 68,768**Ex-showroom price
Sport vs HF Deluxe

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition get blacked-out Audi badge in the front as well as at the rear.
    Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback Bold Edition launched. Check what's different
    10 May 2024
    Powering the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition is a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine generating 258 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.
    BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition launched at 62.60 lakh
    9 May 2024
    Aston Martin's revenue sank 10 per cent to £267.7 million, but the group predicted an improved performance in the second half of this year on rollout of new models.
    Aston Martin shares sink as losses accelerate
    2 May 2024
    Ferrari fell as much as 6.7% in Milan, the steepest intraday decline since May 2021, and trading was temporarily halted.
    Ferrari shares drop on underwhelming earnings, flat deliveries
    8 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Armed with a 8.0-litre engine, the Bugatti Chiron Profilee can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 2.3 seconds and has a top speed of 380 kmph.
    Watch: Why is this 1,500-hp Bugatti Chiron so special?
    23 Dec 2022
    Range Rover Sport is available in Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography specifications.
    2022 Range Rover Sport: First Look
    12 Dec 2022
    Tata Motors has introduced Jet Edition models of its flagship SUVs Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier and Safari as part of its festive offering this year. This is the fourth special edition series of Tata SUVs after the Dark, Gold and Kaziranga Editions.
    Tata Nexon, Nexon EV, Harrier, Safari Jet Edition: First impressions
    2 Sept 2022
    Ferrari 296 GTB plug-in hybrid sportscar can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just under three seconds and has a top speed of 330 kmph.
    Ferrari 296 GTB hybrid review: Price, features, engine and performance explained
    17 Oct 2023
    View all
     