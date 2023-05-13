Saved Articles

Jitendra JET 320 vs TVS Radeon

In 2024 Jitendra JET 320 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

JET 320 vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jet 320 Radeon
BrandJitendraTVS
Price₹ 73,480₹ 59,942
Range60-70 km/charge-
Mileage-73.68 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-109 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.-
JET 320
Jitendra JET 320
48V
₹73,480*
*Ex-showroom price
Radeon
TVS Radeon
Base Edition BS6
₹59,942*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP 65-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,13871,882
Ex-Showroom Price
73,48061,242
RTO
04,899
Insurance
3,6585,741
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6571,545

