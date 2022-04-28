In 2024 Jitendra JET 320 or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of JET 320 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
JET 320 vs Friend Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jet 320
|Friend
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 73,480
|₹ 1.04 Lakhs
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|3-5 Hrs.