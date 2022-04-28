HT Auto

Jitendra JET 320 vs Trinity Motors Dost

In 2024 Jitendra JET 320 or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of JET 320 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
JET 320 vs Dost Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jet 320 Dost
BrandJitendraTrinity Motors
Price₹ 73,480₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Range60-70 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.

Filters
JET 320
Jitendra JET 320
48V
₹73,480*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dost
Trinity Motors Dost
Gold
₹1.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP 65-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartPush Button Start
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Ground Clearance
180 mm-
Length
1740 mm-
Wheelbase
1295 mm-
Height
1130 mm-
Kerb Weight
67 kg-
Width
710 mm-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.3-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
YesYes
Riding Modes
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
3-4 Degree-
Additional Features
Find my Scooter-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.24 kWh48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,1381,07,077
Ex-Showroom Price
73,4801,02,777
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6584,300
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6572,301

