JET 320 vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jet 320 Burgman street [2028-2026] Brand Jitendra Suzuki Price ₹ 73,480 ₹ 88,376 Range 60-70 km/charge - Mileage - 48 kmpl Battery Capacity 1.24 kWh - Engine Capacity - 124 cc Transmission Automatic Automatic Charging Time 3.5-4 Hrs. -

In 2026 Jitendra JET 320 or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.