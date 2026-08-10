In 2026 Jitendra JET 320 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of JET 320 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
JET 320 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jet 320
|Revolt rv300
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Revolt Motors
|Price
|₹ 73,480
|₹ 94,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.24 kWh
|60 V
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|-