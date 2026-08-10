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Jitendra JET 320 vs Revolt Motors Revolt RV300

In 2026 Jitendra JET 320 or Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price) whereas the Revolt Motors Revolt RV300 Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). The range of JET 320 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Revolt RV300 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. Revolt Motors offers the Revolt RV300 in 3 colours.
JET 320 vs Revolt RV300 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jet 320 Revolt rv300
BrandJitendraRevolt Motors
Price₹ 73,480₹ 94,999
Range60-70 km/charge180 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.24 kWh60 V
Charging Time3.5-4 Hrs.-

Filters
JET 320
Jitendra JET 320
48V
₹73,480*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Revolt RV300
Revolt Motors Revolt RV300
RV300 STD
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jitendra JET 320 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Ground Clearance
180 mm225 mm
Length
1740 mm-
Wheelbase
1295 mm1320 mm
Height
1130 mm-
Kerb Weight
67 kg101 kg
Width
710 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10 Rear :-90/90-10Front :--90/80-17,Rear :-110/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
50-55 km
Max Speed
25 km/Hr
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Motor IP Rating
IP 65-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Motor Power
250 W1500 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Emission Type
bs6-
Features
Riding Modes
YesYes
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
3-4 Degree-
Additional Features
Find my ScooterRiding Mode - Normal (45 kmph, 110 km/charge)Sport (65 kmph, 80 km/charge) Eco (25 kmph, 180 km/charge),Geo-fencing, My Revolt App, Adjustable Footpegs, Regenerative Braking System, Mobile Connectivity.
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesNo
Charging Time(0-80%)
3.5-4 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
YesNo
Battery Warranty
2 Years-
Battery Capacity
1.24 kWh60 V
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ionLithium-Ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
77,13894,999
Ex-Showroom Price
73,48094,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,6580
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,6572,041

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