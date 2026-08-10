In 2026 Jitendra JET 320 or Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price) whereas the Okinawa Dual [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 58,992 (last recorded price). The range of JET 320 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Dual [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 -120 km/charge. Okinawa offers the Dual [2021-2024] in 2 colours.
JET 320 vs Dual [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jet 320
|Dual [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 73,480
|₹ 58,992
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|110 -120 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.24 kWh
|48 V
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|-