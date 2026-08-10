In 2026 Jitendra JET 320 or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). The range of JET 320 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour.
JET 320 vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jet 320
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 73,480
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.24 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|-