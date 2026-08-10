In 2026 Jitendra JET 320 or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of JET 320 up to 60-70 km/charge and the Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours.
JET 320 vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jet 320
|Hawk
|Brand
|Jitendra
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 73,480
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|70-170 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|1.24 kWh
|28 Ah
|Charging Time
|3.5-4 Hrs.
|-