In 2026 Jawa Perak or Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Adventure [2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 39.9 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Adventure [2024] engine makes power & torque 29.60 PS PS & 29.84 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Adventure [2024] in 4 colours. The Perak mileage is around 34.05 kmpl. The Adventure [2024] mileage is around 33.07 kmpl.
Perak vs Adventure [2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Perak
|Adventure [2024]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Yezdi Motorcycles
|Price
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|₹ 1.98 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34.05 kmpl
|33.07 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|334 cc
|Power
|39.9 PS PS
|29.60 PS PS