In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster Price starts at Rs 1.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm.
On the other hand, Roadster engine makes power & torque 29.7 PS @ 7300 rpm & 29 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour.
Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Roadster in 1 colour.
The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.
The Roadster mileage is around 28.53 kmpl.
