Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPerak vs YZF R15 V3

Jawa Perak vs Yamaha YZF R15 V3

In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Filters
Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
YZF R15 V3
Yamaha YZF R15 V3
Dark Knight
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30. 64 PS18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:0111.6:1
Displacement
334 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHCLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm58 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,7931,82,359
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,1871,56,700
RTO
17,02513,066
Insurance
10,08110,494
Accessories Charges
1,5002,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0463,919

Popular Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha YZF R15 V3null | Petrol | Manual1.41 - 1.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha R15 V4null | Petrol | Manual1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
YZF R15 V3 vs R15 V4

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    2024 Yamaha R15 in new Vivid Magenta Metallic colour scheme.
    Yamaha R15 & FZ-range gets new colourways. Check them out
    9 Jan 2024
    Image of Yamaha Fascino 125 FI Hybrid used for representation purposes only.
    Yamaha announces special Pongal offers in this state. Check details
    6 Jan 2024
    The MT-03 and R3 use the same underpinnings.
    Yamaha YZF-R3 & MT-03 initial impressions: Motorcycles for purists
    20 Dec 2023
    In dull lighting conditions, the Olive colour can be mistaken as black.
    Royal Enfield Streetwind V3 riding jacket review: Is it the best summer riding jacket?
    7 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
    View all
     