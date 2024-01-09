In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yamaha YZF R15 V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha YZF R15 V3 Price starts at Rs 1.41 Lakhs (last recorded price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, YZF R15 V3 engine makes power & torque 18.6 PS @ 10000 rpm & 14.1 Nm @ 8500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the YZF R15 V3 in 4 colours. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. The YZF R15 V3 mileage is around 47.92 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less