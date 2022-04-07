|Max Power
|30. 64 PS
|18.4 PS @ 10000 rpm
|Stroke
|65 mm
|58.7 mm
|Max Torque
|32. 74 Nm
|14.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Compression Ratio
|11:01
|11.6 : 1
|Displacement
|334 cc
|155 cc
|Cooling System
|Liquid Cooled
|Liquid Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC
|Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|4
|4
|Gear Box
|6 Speed
|6 speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|81 mm
|58.0 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹2,34,793
|₹1,99,924
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹2,06,187
|₹1,74,800
|RTO
|₹17,025
|₹14,274
|Insurance
|₹10,081
|₹10,850
|Accessories Charges
|₹1,500
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹5,046
|₹4,297