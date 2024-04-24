In 2026 Jawa Perak or Yamaha R15 V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha R15 V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.73 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 39.9 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, R15 V4 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.2 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the R15 V4 in 7 colours. The Perak mileage is around 34.05 kmpl. The R15 V4 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Perak vs R15 V4 Comparison