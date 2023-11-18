In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs 1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm.
On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour.
Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours.
The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.
The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less