Jawa Perak vs Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]

In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZ 25 [2020-2023]
Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023]
BS6
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30. 64 PS20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm58 mm
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:019.8:1
Displacement
334 cc249 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm74 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,7931,58,696
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,1871,34,800
RTO
17,02511,514
Insurance
10,08110,283
Accessories Charges
1,5002,099
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0463,410

