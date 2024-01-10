In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 42.42 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less