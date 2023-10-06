In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS @ 8000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less