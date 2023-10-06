Saved Articles

Jawa Perak vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2024 Jawa Perak or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30. 64 PS15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11:01-
Displacement
334 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
6 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
Bore
81 mm58.0 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,7931,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,1871,42,800
RTO
17,02511,794
Insurance
10,08113,053
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0463,603

    Latest News

    The MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 only gets cosmetic changes.
    Yamaha Aerox 155 MotoGP Edition launched at 1.48 lakh
    6 Oct 2023
    2023 Yamaha Aerox in new silver paint scheme.
    2023 Yamaha Aerox 155 launched at 1.43 lakh, now gets traction control
    7 Apr 2023
    Yamaha has made only cosmetic changes to the two-wheelers.
    Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up
    13 Sept 2023
    There are no cosmetic changes to any of the motorcycles.
    Jawa Yezdi motorcycle line-up updated: 5 things to know
    6 May 2023
    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 V4.0 in India.
    2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 V4.0: First Look
    21 Sept 2021
    Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
    24 Feb 2023
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
    2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
    6 Dec 2021
