Jawa Perak vs Vespa VXL 125

In 2024 Jawa Perak or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
VXL 125
Vespa VXL 125
FL CBS BS6
₹1.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30. 64 PS9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm58.6 mm
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Compression Ratio
11:01-
Displacement
334 cc124.45 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHCSingle Cylinder 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves FI
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
6 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm52 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,7931,29,259
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,1871,13,342
RTO
17,0259,067
Insurance
10,0816,850
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0462,778

