In 2024 Jawa Perak or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 125 Price starts at Rs 1.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 125 engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. The VXL 125 mileage is around 38 kmpl.