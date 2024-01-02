In 2024 Jawa Perak or Vespa Elegante 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa Elegante 150 Price starts at Rs 1.36 Lakhs (last recorded price).
Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm.
On the other hand, Elegante 150 engine makes power & torque 10.47 PS @ 7600 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour.
Vespa offers the Elegante 150 in 2 colours.
The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.
The Elegante 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
