Jawa Perak vs TVS Ronin

In 2024 Jawa Perak or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Single Tone - Single Channel
₹1.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30. 64 PS-
Stroke
65 mm66 mm
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:0110:14:1
Displacement
334 cc225.9 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm66 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,7931,65,280
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,1871,49,000
RTO
17,02512,020
Insurance
10,0814,260
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0463,552

