In 2026 Jawa Perak or Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 2.06 Lakhs (last recorded price). Perak engine makes power and torque 39.9 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 [2022-2025] engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS PS & 32 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 34.05 kmpl. The Scram 411 [2022-2025] mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Perak vs Scram 411 [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Perak
|Scram 411 [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Jawa
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|₹ 2.06 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34.05 kmpl
|38.23 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|411 cc
|Power
|39.9 PS PS
|24.31 PS PS