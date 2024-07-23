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Jawa Perak vs Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

In 2026 Jawa Perak or Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 39.9 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Interceptor 650 engine makes power & torque 47.4 PS PS & 52.3 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Interceptor 650 in 7 colours. The Perak mileage is around 34.05 kmpl. The Interceptor 650 mileage is around 25 kmpl.
Perak vs Interceptor 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Perak Interceptor 650
BrandJawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 3.15 Lakhs
Mileage34.05 kmpl25 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc647.95 cc
Power39.9 PS PS47.4 PS PS

Filters
Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Interceptor 650
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
Canyon Red
₹3.32 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa Perak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L13.7 L
Wheelbase
1485 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
187 kg218 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm804 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Speed
140 kmph212 kmph
Max Power
22.01 PS @ 7500 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
65 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
30.01 Nm @ 5500 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork , 35 mmTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable PreloadTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
Analogue-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,27,8063,80,598
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,7753,32,073
RTO
15,98227,096
Insurance
12,04921,429
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8968,180

Interceptor 650 Comparison with other bikes

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Shotgun 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Continental GT 650
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Jawa 42 Bobberundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.93 - 2.16 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs 42 Bobber
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Triumph Speed 400undefined | Petrol | Manual₹2.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Interceptor 650 vs Speed 400

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Latest Car & Bike News

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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 based scrambler leaked, will launch soon
23 Jul 2024
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2024 Jawa Perak bobber launched in India. What all has changed?
24 Apr 2024
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16 Aug 2024
2024 Jawa Perak gets a new riding triangle for the rider.
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9 Apr 2024
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Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 vs Jawa Perak: Specs, features and price compared. Check details
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