In 2023 Jawa Perak or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm.
On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour.
The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.
The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.
