In 2023 Jawa Perak or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Price starts at Rs 2.69 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan 450 engine makes power & torque 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 40 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. The Himalayan 450 mileage is around 30 kmpl.