Jawa Perak vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

In 2023 Jawa Perak or Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Base
₹2.69 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30. 64 PS40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm81.5 mm
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:01-
Displacement
334 cc452 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHCLiquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, 4 Valves, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
81 mm84 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,7933,12,579
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,1872,69,000
RTO
17,02521,520
Insurance
10,08122,059
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0466,718

    Latest News

    The Himalayan 450 uses an all-new liquid-cooled engine.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 accessories prices revealed. Check them out
    27 Dec 2023
    Ather Energy is currently preparing to launch the 450X Apex and a new family electric scooter.
    Ather Energy announces special offers for December. Check them out
    14 Dec 2023
    The upcoming Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 will be based on the new 450 platform that debuted with the new-gen Himalayan (Image used for representational purpose)
    Royal Enfield Guerilla 450 name trademarked. Is this RE's next 450 cc bike?
    24 Dec 2023
    From the Yamaha R3 to Kawasaki Eliminator 450, here's a look at the new motorcycles set to arrive in December
    5 upcoming motorcycle launches in December 2023
    13 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
    10 Nov 2023
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
    2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Check full specifications
    3 Nov 2023
    Royal Enfield is all set to launch the new Himalayan 450 motorcycle in India. Ahead of the launch we got an opportunity to get up and close with the new bike which comes with several changes.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 first look: Check what it offers
    30 Oct 2023
    Ather Energy has launched its most affordable electric scooter 450S at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>lakh (ex-showroom). A scaled-down version of the Ather 450X, the 450S comes minus some of the features and toned-down performance.
    Ather 450S review: Worthy of its price tag?
    11 Aug 2023
    View all
     