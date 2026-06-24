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Jawa Perak vs Royal Enfield Himalayan

In 2026 Jawa Perak or Royal Enfield Himalayan choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Himalayan Price starts at Rs. 2.16 Lakhs (last recorded price). Perak engine makes power and torque 39.9 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Himalayan engine makes power & torque 24.3 bhp PS & 32 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. Royal Enfield offers the Himalayan in 6 colours. The Perak mileage is around 34.05 kmpl. The Himalayan mileage is around 32.04 kmpl.
Perak vs Himalayan Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Perak Himalayan
BrandJawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 2.16 Lakhs
Mileage34.05 kmpl32.04 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc411 cc
Power39.9 PS PS 24.3 bhp PS

Filters
Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan
Gravel Grey
₹2.16 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Jawa Perak Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
Rear Left View
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Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L15+/- 0.5 L
Wheelbase
1485 mm1465 mm
Kerb Weight
187 kg199 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm800 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-90/90-21,Rear :-120/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeSpoke
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTube
Max Speed
140 kmph-
Max Power
22.01 PS @ 7500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
65 mm86 mm
Max Torque
30.01 Nm @ 5500 rpm32 Nm @ 4000 - 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork , 35 mmTelescopic, 41 mm forks, 200 mm travel
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable PreloadMonoshock with linkage, 180 mm wheel travel
Features
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
AnalogDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,27,8062,53,949
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,7752,15,900
RTO
15,98217,772
Insurance
12,04920,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8965,458
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Relatively affordable ADVQuite capableComfortable ergonomics

Cons

Quality could have been betterHeavy weight

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Latest Car & Bike News

The event includes riding challenges, outdoor activities, and expert workshops, attracting enthusiasts for an immersive experience at 11,480 feet.
Royal Enfield announces Himalayan Basecamp in Ladakh, tickets go live for September event
24 Jun 2026
The Perak is the flagship motorcycle for Jawa.
2024 Jawa Perak bobber launched in India. What all has changed?
24 Apr 2024
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
5 Aug 2026
2024 Jawa Perak gets a new riding triangle for the rider.
2024 Jawa Perak & 42 Bobber launched. What's different?
9 Apr 2024
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  News

Latest Videos

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan boasts of several changes in its design, a new engine and is now more agile and powerful than its predecessor.
Royal Enfield Himalayan first ride review: Adventure icon gets fashionable
10 Nov 2023
2024 Royal Enfield Himalayan is all-new from the ground up and will replace the Himalayan 410 currently on sale. The ADV now packs an all-new frame, a larger capacity motor, and a whole lot of new technological updates.
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3 Nov 2023
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New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
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