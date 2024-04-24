In 2026 Jawa Perak or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 39.9 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 34.05 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
Perak vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Perak
|Continental gt 650
|Brand
|Jawa
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 2 Lakhs
|₹ 3.53 Lakhs
|Mileage
|34.05 kmpl
|27.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|647.95 cc
|Power
|39.9 PS PS
|47 bhp PS