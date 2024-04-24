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Jawa Perak vs Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

In 2026 Jawa Perak or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs. 2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Price starts at Rs. 3.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 39.9 PS PS & 30 Nm. On the other hand, Continental GT 650 engine makes power & torque 47 bhp PS & 52 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 34.05 kmpl. The Continental GT 650 mileage is around 27.0 kmpl.
Perak vs Continental GT 650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Perak Continental gt 650
BrandJawaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 2 Lakhs₹ 3.53 Lakhs
Mileage34.05 kmpl27.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity334 cc647.95 cc
Power39.9 PS PS47 bhp PS

Filters
Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹2 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Continental GT 650
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650
Rocker Red
₹3.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Jawa Perak Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13.2 L12.5 l
Wheelbase
1485 mm1398 mm
Kerb Weight
187 kg214 kg
Saddle Height
750 mm804 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18 Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/90-18, Rear :-130/70-R18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Max Speed
140 kmph170 kmph
Max Power
22.01 PS @ 7500 rpm47.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
65 mm67.8 mm
Max Torque
30.01 Nm @ 5500 rpm52.3 Nm @ 5150 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
334 cc647.95 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHCInline twin cylinder, 4 stroke / SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
12
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
81 mm78 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork , 35 mmTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, Gas Filled With 7 Step Adjustable PreloadTwin gas charged shock-absorbers with adjustable preload
Features
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
Analogue-
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,27,8064,03,511
Ex-Showroom Price
1,99,7753,53,105
RTO
15,98228,778
Insurance
12,04921,628
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,8968,673
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Value for moneySmooth and torquey engineCan cruise for all day long stress-free

Cons

Service quality is hit or missWeak LED headlampUncomfortable stock seat

Continental GT 650 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Royal Enfield Interceptor 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.15 - 3.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Interceptor 650
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.53 - 3.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650undefined | Petrol | Manual₹3.94 - 4.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Continental GT 650 vs Shotgun 650

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Latest Car & Bike News

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2024 Jawa Perak bobber launched in India. What all has changed?
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