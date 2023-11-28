In 2024 Jawa Perak or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Jawa Perak or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Revolt Motors RV400 Price starts at 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, RV400 engine makes power & torque 3000 W & 170 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. Revolt Motors offers the RV400 in 2 colours. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. RV400 has a range of up to 150 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less