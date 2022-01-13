Saved Articles

Jawa Perak vs Prevail Electric Elite

In 2024 Jawa Perak or Prevail Electric Elite choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Elite
Prevail Electric Elite
STD Electric
₹1.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30. 64 PS-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Compression Ratio
11:01-
Displacement
334 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
81 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,7931,34,574
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,1871,29,999
RTO
17,0250
Insurance
10,0814,575
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0462,892

