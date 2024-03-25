HT Auto

Jawa Perak vs Okinawa Okhi90

In 2024 Jawa Perak or Okinawa Okhi90 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs. 2.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa Okhi90 Price starts at Rs. 1.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS PS & 32. 74 Nm. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 34.05 kmpl. Okhi90 has a range of up to 160 km/charge.
Perak vs Okhi90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Perak Okhi90
BrandJawaOkinawa
Price₹ 2.13 Lakhs₹ 1.86 Lakhs
Range-160 km/charge
Mileage34.05 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity334 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Okhi90
Okinawa Okhi90
STD
₹1.86 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
30. 64 PS-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
334 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
81 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-406.4 mm,Rear :-
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-100/80-16 Rear :-120/80
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tube-
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Wheelbase
1485 mm1520 mm
Kerb Weight
175 kg-
Saddle Height
750 mm900 mm
Chassis
Double Cradle Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Fork-
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, 7 Step Adjustable-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
Twin ExhaustE-ABS, Brake Lever - Aluminium Lever, Outer Appearance- Garnish ? Chrome Plated, Parking Mode, Real-Time Asset Tracking, Find my device, Driver Behavior, Micro Charger with Auto Cut, ICAT/ARAI Approved - Yes, Side Stand Sensor Sensor Enabled - Vehicle will not start
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,5161,92,599
Ex-Showroom Price
2,13,1871,86,006
RTO
17,0540
Insurance
12,2756,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2124,139

