Jawa Perak vs Matter Aera

In 2024 Jawa Perak or Matter Aera choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aera
Matter Aera
5000
₹1.74 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30. 64 PS-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
11:01-
Displacement
334 cc-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
81 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,7931,83,364
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,1871,73,999
RTO
17,0250
Insurance
10,0819,365
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0463,941

    Latest News

    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack
    Matter Aera, India's first geared electric motorcycle gets 40,000 pre-bookings
    13 Jun 2023
    Matter Aera has a 5 kWh battery pack promising a range of 125 km on a single charge
    Matter Aera electric motorcycle deliveries to begin Q1 2024, will rival Oben Rorr
    7 Nov 2023
    Matter has launched Aera as the country's first geared electric bike with four-speed hyper-shift gears. It is claimed to accelerate 0 to 60 kmph in under six seconds.
    Matter Aera electric bike price hiked by 30,000, but offers huge discount till June 6
    1 Jun 2023
    The first 40,000 customers for the Matter Aera will get the electric motorcycle at a special price
    Committed to delivering 40,000 Matter Aera e-motorcycles within 2024: CEO Mohal Lalbhai
    4 Jan 2024
