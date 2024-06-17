HT Auto

Jawa Perak vs Maruthisan Racer

In 2024 Jawa Perak or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs. 2.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS PS & 32. 74 Nm. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 34.05 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Perak vs Racer Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Perak Racer
BrandJawaMaruthisan
Price₹ 2.13 Lakhs₹ 1.93 Lakhs
Range-120 km/charge
Mileage34.05 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity334 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹2.13 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Racer
Maruthisan Racer
standard
₹1.93 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
30. 64 PS-
Stroke
65 mm-
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
334 cc-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHC-
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
6 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
81 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-18,Rear :-140/70-17Front :-140/70-17, Rear :-110/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
SpokeAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubeTubeless
Fuel Capacity
14 L-
Wheelbase
1485 mm-
Kerb Weight
175 kg-
Saddle Height
750 mm-
Chassis
Double Cradle Tubular Frame-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic Fork-
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock Absorber, 7 Step Adjustable-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Console
Analogue and DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Twin Exhaust-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Analog-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,42,5162,00,862
Ex-Showroom Price
2,13,1871,92,740
RTO
17,0542,122
Insurance
12,2756,000
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,2124,317

