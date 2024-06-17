In 2024 Jawa Perak or Maruthisan Racer choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs. 2.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Racer Price starts at Rs. 1.93 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS PS & 32. 74 Nm. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 34.05 kmpl. Racer has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Perak vs Racer Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Perak
|Racer
|Brand
|Jawa
|Maruthisan
|Price
|₹ 2.13 Lakhs
|₹ 1.93 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|34.05 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|334 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.