In 2024 Jawa Perak or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa Perak or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Dream+ Price starts at 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. Dream+ has a range of up to 130 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less