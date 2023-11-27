In 2024 Jawa Perak or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa Perak or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 390 Price starts at Rs 2.53 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, RC 390 engine makes power & torque 43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm & 36 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. KTM offers the RC 390 in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. The RC 390 mileage is around 26.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less