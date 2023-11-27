Saved Articles

Jawa Perak vs KTM RC 390

In 2024 Jawa Perak or KTM RC 390 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
RC 390
KTM RC 390
BS6
₹2.53 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30. 64 PS43.5 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm60 mm
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm36 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:0114.5:1
Displacement
334 cc373.3 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Valve, Liquid Cooled, FI, DOHC
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm89 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,7933,17,779
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,1872,77,517
RTO
17,02522,201
Insurance
10,08118,061
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0466,830

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan motorcycle (left) in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.69 lakh. The KTM 390 Adventure will be one of its closest rivals in India.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Price, features, specs compared
    27 Nov 2023
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure test mule reveals a slimmer, more Dakar Rally-inspired motorcycle with possibly a 21-inch front wheel
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar. Check out key changes
    13 Dec 2023
    Aprilia RS 457 is priced higher than the KTM RC 390 but it also comes with a more powerful engine.
    Aprilia RS 457 vs KTM RC 390: Which one should you buy?
    13 Dec 2023
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was spotted testing in India for the first time hinting at a launch later this year
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in India for the first time
    7 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 has a single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is mated to a 6-speed transmission. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 250: Road Test Review
    29 Sept 2020
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
