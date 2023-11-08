In 2024 Jawa Perak or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa Perak or KTM 250 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Duke Price starts at Rs 2.05 Lakhs (last recorded price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Duke engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @ 7500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. KTM offers the 250 Duke in 2 colours. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. The 250 Duke mileage is around 35.66 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less