Jawa Perak vs KTM 250 Adventure

In 2024 Jawa Perak or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features

Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
250 Adventure
KTM 250 Adventure
STD
₹2.30 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30. 64 PS30 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
65 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm24 Nm @7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:0112.5 : 1
Displacement
334 cc248.76 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHCSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4V DOHC Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,7932,59,306
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,1872,30,000
RTO
17,02518,400
Insurance
10,08110,906
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0465,573

    Latest News

    Royal Enfield has launched the new Himalayan motorcycle (left) in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.69 lakh. The KTM 390 Adventure will be one of its closest rivals in India.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Price, features, specs compared
    27 Nov 2023
    The Himalayan is more powerful than the Adventure.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs Yezdi Adventure. Which ADV should you buy?
    28 Nov 2023
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure test mule reveals a slimmer, more Dakar Rally-inspired motorcycle with possibly a 21-inch front wheel
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in near-production avatar. Check out key changes
    13 Dec 2023
    The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure was spotted testing in India for the first time hinting at a launch later this year
    2025 KTM 390 Adventure spotted testing in India for the first time
    7 Jan 2024
      News

    Latest Videos

    Bajaj launched the 2021 Pulsar 250 twins, the most powerful bikes in the Pulsar family, last month.
    2021 Bajaj Pulsar N250, F250: Road test review
    6 Nov 2021
    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler road test review
    Yezdi Roadster, Adventure, Scrambler: Road test review
    11 Feb 2022
    Yezdi has launched Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India.
    Yezdi launches Roadster, Adventure and Scrambler bikes in India: First Look
    13 Jan 2022
