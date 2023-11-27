In 2024 Jawa Perak or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa Perak or KTM 250 Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 250 Adventure Price starts at Rs 2.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, 250 Adventure engine makes power & torque 30 PS @ 9000 rpm & 24 Nm @7500 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. KTM offers the 250 Adventure in 2 colours. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. The 250 Adventure mileage is around 35.63 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less