Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesPerak vs 200 Duke

Jawa Perak vs KTM 200 Duke

In 2024 Jawa Perak or KTM 200 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Filters
Perak
Jawa Perak
STD
₹1.95 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
200 Duke
KTM 200 Duke
STD
₹1.97 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
30. 64 PS25 PS
Stroke
65 mm49 mm
Max Torque
32. 74 Nm19.2 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
11:01-
Displacement
334 cc200 cc
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Four Stroke, Liquid Cooled, SI Engine, DOHCSingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
81 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,34,7932,24,416
Ex-Showroom Price
2,06,1871,96,685
RTO
17,02515,734
Insurance
10,08111,997
Accessories Charges
1,5000
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,0464,823

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    The 990 Duke takes design inspiration from other other Duke models that are in the lineup.
    EICMA 2023: 2024 KTM 990 Duke makes global debut, will rival litre class motorcycles. Check details
    8 Nov 2023
    The 2024 KTM 390 Duke and 250 Duke will make their way to the US from Bajaj Auto's Chakan facility
    Made-in-India 2024 KTM 390 Duke & 250 Duke to be launched in the US
    18 Nov 2023
    KTM 250 Duke takes design inspiration from its elder siblings.
    2024 KTM 250 Duke review: Is it the best value-for-money 250 cc motorcycle?
    7 Nov 2023
    The design of both motorcycles is radically different.
    KTM 250 Duke vs Honda CB300R: Which one should you buy?
    23 Nov 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    In the BS 6 avatar the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V continues to be one of the well-rounded motorcycles in the 200cc category. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: TVS Apache RTR 200 4v BS 6 Road Test Review
    15 Aug 2020
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    14 Apr 2020
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    Is the new BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 the best off-road bike under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 lakh? HT Auto puts it to the test. (Photo: Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Watch: BS 6 Hero XPulse 200 road test review
    19 Aug 2020
    View all
     