In 2024 Jawa Perak or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm.
On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour.
KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour.
The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.
The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl.
