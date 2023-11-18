In 2024 Jawa Perak or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Jawa Perak or KTM 125 Duke choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM 125 Duke Price starts at Rs 1.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, 125 Duke engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm & 12 Nm @ 8000 rpm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. KTM offers the 125 Duke in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. The 125 Duke mileage is around 48.05 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less