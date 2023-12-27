In 2023 Jawa Perak or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Jawa Perak or Keeway K300 N choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Jawa Perak Price starts at Rs 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway K300 N Price starts at Rs 2.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm.
On the other hand, K300 N engine makes power & torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively.
Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour.
Keeway offers the K300 N in 1 colour.
The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl.
The K300 N mileage is around 32.01 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less