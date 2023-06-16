In 2024 Jawa Perak or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Jawa Perak or Joy e-bike Beast choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Jawa Perak Price starts at 1.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Beast Price starts at 2.42 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Perak engine makes power and torque 30. 64 PS & 32. 74 Nm. On the other hand, Beast engine makes power & torque 5000 W & 230 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Perak in 1 colour. Joy e-bike offers the Beast in 1 colour. The Perak mileage is around 30.79 kmpl. Beast has a range of up to 110 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less